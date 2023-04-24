Taskforce Established to Provide Support to Jeonse Fraud Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities have established a large-scale taskforce to provide various forms of support to victims of jeonse lump-sum housing rental deposit fraud.According to the financial sector on Sunday, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) launched the taskforce consisting of three teams handling external affairs, auction deferment inspection and comprehensive financial support.This comes after FSS Governor Lee Bok-hyun's emergency order to swiftly and systematically support the fraud victims. The taskforce will share relevant information with government ministries and link existing state support programs to its comprehensive support centers.The two support centers, which opened their doors on Friday, have so far offered counseling for 38 cases, of which 18 were related to a massive fraud scandal in Incheon. Six of those were about auction and sale deferment, while the other 12 were about loans.Following the FSS' request for deferment on the auction of homes at the center of the Incheon scandal, the auction of all 59 units last Thursday and Friday were either deferred or failed in bidding.Banks and card companies have also announced their own packages of programs to offer various housing stability support to the victims.