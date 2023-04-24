China Reveals Details of Protest against Yoon's Taiwan Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

China has revealed a detailed account of its formal protest against the South Korean ambassador in Beijing regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force.On its website on Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Vice Minister Sun Weidong called for a "strict and fair negotiation" on Yoon's "incorrect comments" on Taiwan when lodging the protest to Ambassador Chung Jae-ho on Friday.The ministry had previously said Beijing had called for a "strict and fair negotiation," suggesting there was a diplomatic protest, but did not release the details.The Chinese vice minister also said Beijing cannot tolerate Yoon's opposition, before expressing his country's grave concerns and strong dissatisfaction. He added that Beijing does not tolerate any external intervention regarding its One China policy.Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing would "not allow others to meddle by word" on Taiwan issues, referring to Yoon's comments, prompting Seoul to summon China Ambassador in Seoul Xing Haiming to lodge a protest.