Photo : YONHAP News

The first official solo album released by Suga, one of seven members of global K-pop superstars BTS, has topped the Oricon Daily Album Ranking chart.According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Music on Sunday, Suga's solo album "D-Day" reached the top of the chart, having sold over 110-thousand copies in Japan since its release last Friday.Title track "Haegeum" ranked third on the Oricon daily digital singles chart, while "Snooze," "Huh?!," "D-Day," and "Life Goes On" all placed within the Top 20.The latest album, released under Suga's solo stage name" Agust D," is the final installment of a trilogy following mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2," released in 2016 and in 2020, respectively.The album, wrote and produced by Suga in its entirety, features artists including IU, the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, and fellow BTS member J-Hope.