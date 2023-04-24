Labor Hours in S. Korea 4th Longest among OECD Member States

As the government pushes to revise the existing 52-hour workweek, labor hours in South Korea, with the exception of Latin American countries, is the longest among OECD member states.According to data from the National Assembly Budget Office on Sunday, yearly labor hours in the country stood at one-thousand-915 hours as of 2021, the fourth-longest among 36 OECD member nations.Mexico topped the list with two-thousand-128 hours, followed by Costa Rica at two-thousand-73 hours, and Chile at one-thosuand-916 hours. The OECD average was one-thousand-716 hours.While South Korea's gap with the OECD average narrowed from 440 hours in 2008 to 199 hours in 2021, the budget office said the average weekly work hours should be reduced by three-point-eight hours to meet the OECD average.The average weekly hours in the country have dropped by 29 percent between 1980 and 2022, but the decline is forecast to slow down this year following the lifting of quarantine regulations.