Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea highlighted the work put in by the country's young people in the ongoing construction project in its capital, Pyongyang.The North's ruling party mouthpiece, Rodong Sinmun, published a number of articles on Sunday about the construction site in Pyongyang's Sopo District.As the party awaits the project's successful completion, the paper said that although the work is extensive and the workforce lacks experience and capabilities, there is nothing they cannot overcome with self-regeneration and a full-fledged fight.The paper emphasized that aside from regional modernization, the party places more value on the training and growth of young people from all around the country.The Sopo project, which involves the construction of four-thousand-100 housing units in northern Pyongyang, is one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's key initiatives.