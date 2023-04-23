Menu Content

Ex-DP Chief Returning from Paris over Party’s Bribery Scandal

Written: 2023-04-24 07:31:27Updated: 2023-04-24 15:11:56

Ex-DP Chief Returning from Paris over Party's Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil is on his way to South Korea from France a day after holding a press conference apologizing for allegations that his campaign team distributed illicit political funds ahead of the 2021 DP convention that saw him elected party chief.

Speaking with reporters at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday prior to his departure, Song again expressed regret over the allegations, saying that he was returning to South Korea with an apologetic heart and that he will try to address the issue in a calm manner.

Song on Saturday denied that he had been aware of the illicit funds, but pledged to step down from all party posts and give up his membership to take responsibility over the claims.

The former DP chief, who resigned from the post in March of last year following the party’s loss in the presidential election, had been staying in France as a visiting research professor at ESCP Business School in Paris since December and was initially scheduled to return home on July 4.

Song’s plans changed, however, amid mounting pressure from fellow party members to curtail his stay and comply with the prosecution’s probe of suspicions that a number of DP lawmakers were bribed ahead of the party convention in May 2021 to secure his victory in the party chair election.

He is set to arrive in South Korea at 3:05 p.m. Monday.
