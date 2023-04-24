S. Korea Puts Japan Back on Trade Whitelist

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reinstated Japan to its whitelist of preferential trading partners.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday that it issued a notification on the restored status earlier in the day.As a result, Japan will join 28 other countries that enjoy preferential treatment in export approval procedures by South Korea, such as a significant cut in the review period and reduced paperwork.The measure was taken as part of the normalization agreed upon during a bilateral summit in March after years-long trade conflicts between Seoul and Tokyo.In 2019, Japan removed South Korea from its own whitelist and also tightened export controls on key high-tech materials to South Korean chip and display makers in retaliation for the South Korean top court’s ruling that ordered a pair of Japanese companies compensate wartime forced labor victims.South Korea took corresponding measures later that year by filing a World Trade Organization(WTO) complaint against Japan’s export curbs and omitting Japan from its own whitelist.Following the March summit, however, Japan lifted its export curbs while South Korea withdrew its WTO complaint against Japan.Japan has yet to place South Korea back on its trade whitelist.