Seoul Delivers Stance to Beijing over Taiwan Strait Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has delivered its stance to China on the Taiwan issue after a diplomatic row broke out over comments by President Yoon Suk Yeol that Beijing perceived as “meddling.”According to a senior official of the foreign ministry, South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho spoke over the phone with China’s vice foreign minister Sun Weidong last Thursday to explain Yoon’s comments in a Reuters interview about opposing a change to the status quo by force.Chung said that the international community, including South Korea, is paying close attention to the escalating tension in the Taiwan Strait, adding that peace and stability there can have a significant impact on security and the economy regionally as well as globally.The ambassador said the stance of the South Korean government is consistent in calling for peace and stability in cross-strait relations to continue through dialogue and cooperation, reaffirming Seoul’s respect for Beijing's “One China” policy.Following Yoon’s interview comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said his government would "not allow others to meddle by word" on Taiwan issues, drawing strong protests from Seoul.Chung reiterated the government’s position that Beijing’s remarks were a grave diplomatic discourtesy that ran contrary to the spirit of mutual respect between the two countries, to which Sun replied that the statement was part of an answer during a press briefing and was not a specific reference to President Yoon.