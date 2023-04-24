Survey: Majority of S. Koreans Favor Nuclear Armament

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey indicates that a majority of South Koreans want nuclear weapons amid growing nuclear threats by North Korea.A survey conducted by Realmeter on around one-thousand adults across the country last Thursday and Friday showed on Sunday that 56-point-five percent of respondents were in favor of nuclear armament, including 29-point-eight percent strongly in favor.While 40-point-eight percent were against the move, including 24 percent who expressed strong opposition, two-point-seven percent were unsure.Most proponents cited growing North Korean threats or a lack of confidence in U.S. support in a contingency on the Korean Peninsula, while many opponents expressed concerns over possible international sanctions on Seoul or a negative impact on broader proliferation or inter-Korean relations.The survey, commissioned by Energy Business Newspaper, had a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. The response rate was two-point-seven percent.