PM Han: Yoon's Visit to US to Serve as Turning Point for Both Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.S. this week a turning point for a brighter future for both nations.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Monday ahead of Yoon’s departure later in the day, Han said the visit serves as a juncture for the two countries to affirm the outcomes of their cooperation thus far and progress toward a future of joint development.He said the visit will also pave the way for upgrading the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a global comprehensive strategic alliance that encompasses the military, economy, future high-tech industries and economic security in tandem with South Korea’s enhanced status and national power.The prime minister expected that during Yoon’s visit to the U.S., measures will be discussed that will enable South Korean people and businesses, including future generations, to directly feel the benefits of the alliance.He called on relevant ministries to do their best to make the visit a success both during and after as well as devise smooth follow-up measures.