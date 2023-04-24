‘Jeonse’ Fraud Tenants to Get Right of First Refusal through Special Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will seek to give purchasing priority of a residence to victims of lump-sum “jeonse” housing rental deposit fraud or a public developer through a temporary special law.Following a two-way consultation on Sunday, PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul said that under the special law to guarantee tenants' right to residence, those wishing to purchase the home in an auction will be given the right of first refusal.They will be exempted from related taxes and offered access to long-term low-interest loans.If they prefer to continue renting rather than buying, the Korea Land and Housing Corporation and other public institutions will exercise the right to preemption to provide it as public rental housing.The government and the ruling party are expected to introduce a related bill within the week.The main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, expressed intent to discuss the proposed law while seeking a comprehensive solution to accommodate victims.