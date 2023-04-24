Military Tanker Plane on Standby in Saudi Arabia for Sudan Evacuation

Photo : YONHAP News

A multipurpose aerial tanker transport aircraft from the South Korean military has landed in Saudi Arabia to assist in the evacuation of South Korean nationals from war-torn Sudan.KBS exclusively learned on Monday that a KC-330 Cygnus diverted from its original course for landing at a U.S. air base in Sudan's neighboring country of Djibouti due to a lack of space.After departing from Gimhae International Airport at around 8 p.m. Sunday, the plane arrived at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz International Airport at around 11 a.m. Monday, Korea time.According to a high-ranking South Korean government official, the Cygnus, with a flight range three times that of the Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft already in Djibouti, will stand by in Saudi Arabia.Seoul is considering a plan to first evacuate the approximately 30 people onboard the Super Hercules before transferring them to the Cygnus in Saudi Arabia.The government has also deployed the anti-piracy Cheonghae naval unit to the region from the Port of Salalah in Oman in the event that the air evacuation plan does not proceed as planned.