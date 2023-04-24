‘US Asked S. Korea to Ensure Local Chip Firms Don’t Fill Gap in China’

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly requested South Korea to ensure that its chipmakers do not fill ﻿any supply gap in China should Beijing impose a sales ban on U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology.Citing Britain's Financial Times on Sunday, four sources well-informed about communication between Seoul and Washington have said that the request was made ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit starting Monday.The Biden administration has specifically asked Seoul to encourage Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to hold back from increasing sales to China should a ban on Micron create a gap in the market.The revelation comes amid an ongoing security review of Micron's products sold in China by its cyberspace regulator, which the U.S. views as retaliation for its semiconductor regulations against Chinese firms.Along with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, Micron holds a majority of the global memory chip market share, with around a quarter of its 30-point-eight billion U.S. dollars in sales last year coming from China and Hong Kong.While neither the South Korean Embassy in Washington nor Samsung have yet to comment on the matter, SK Hynix said it had not received such a request from Seoul.