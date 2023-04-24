S. Korea Joins Scramble to Evacuate Nationals from War-Torn Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ongoing conflict between the state military and a major paramilitary force in the Northern African country of Sudan has escalated after fighting continued through declarations of a ceasefire. As countries rush to evacuate their people, South Korea is preparing to repatriate some 30 nationals.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Upsound: Gunfire in Khartoum (Apr. 20 & 21 / Al Arabiya TV)]Gunfire resonated in the streets of Khartoum on Sunday as military forces battled rival paramilitary troops in the capital of Sudan for a ninth day.The conflict has claimed over 400 lives, while the fears of those in the city are paired with suffering brought on by a lack of power and water.[Sound bite: Sudanese resident of Khartoum Tarek Jomaa al-Mordi]"People are suffering so much from the shortages of electrical power and water. It's been eight days, since the beginning of the fighting, that we haven't had any water or electricity. We got the power back three days ago, yet we just got back the water supply today."[Sound bite: U.S. travel writer and photographer Lakshmi Parthasarathy]"This situation is very very tense, no one really knows what is happening, it doesn't sound like it's deescalating at all, and any attempts to have a humanitarian ceasefire has failed it seems. So, it's unclear what's going to happen next."South Korea is among the countries scrambling to evacuate their nationals in the capital, with the foreign ministry in Seoul revealing little on the exit plan. The South Korean ambassador to Sudan only said that its citizens in the country are safely awaiting extraction in the South Korean embassy in Khartoum.KBS exclusively learned on Monday that due to a lack of space, a KC-330 Cygnus tanker transport aircraft has diverted its planned landing at a U.S. air base in Sudan's neighboring country of Djibouti and instead arrived in Saudi Arabia at around 11 a.m., Korea time.According to a high-ranking South Korean government official, the Cygnus, with a flight range three times that of the Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft already in Djibouti, will stand by in Saudi Arabia.The government has also deployed the anti-piracy Cheonghae naval unit to the region from the Port of Salalah in Oman in the event that the air evacuation plan does not proceed as planned.France has evacuated 100 people on its first transport plane, and both Britain and the United States have successfully extracted diplomatic staff and their families, while Saudi Arabia conducted its operation by sea. Foreign media report that land routes remain dangerous.The struggle broke out between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and paramilitary forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who together staged a coup d'etat to overthrow President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019 as they rode a wave of pro-democracy sentiment.The two fell out over a deal brokered by external entities that would integrate the paramilitary and military forces while handing power over to civilians, culminating in street skirmishes between their loyalists on April 15.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.