2 DP Reps. Referred to Prosecution for Defaming First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Two lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) who raised suspicions against First Lady Kim Keon-hee have been referred to the prosecution without detention.An official of the Seoul Metropolitan Police told reporters on Monday that the agency transferred the cases of DP Reps. Woo Sang-ho and Jang Kyung-tae on defamation charges.The police reached the decision for Woo after he claimed during a radio interview last May that Kim had brought her dog with her and asked the foreign minister’s spouse to leave when inspecting the official residence ahead of the house's renovation as the new presidential residence.Police said their investigation found that the minister’s wife was not even at home when Kim made the visit.Rep. Jang was slapped with a complaint from the presidential office after he claimed that a picture that Kim took with a sick child during her and the president’s trip to Cambodia last November was staged with lightings set up.Police said after gathering opinions from experts and related testimonies, they concluded that no lights were installed at the time the photo was taken.Police summoned Woo for questioning in March and Jang on April 4.