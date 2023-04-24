Military Denies Nat'l Security Compromised by Overseas Support

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has said that sufficient artillery stocks and its readiness posture adequately prevent a large-scale transfer of shells from compromising national security.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said on Monday that Seoul stands by the basic principle of providing overseas military support so long as the country's readiness posture is not adversely affected.The comments came as rebuttal against a contributing article published by former minor Justice Party Rep. Kim Jong-dae, who claimed that the military only stores one week's-worth of 155-millimeter shells and therefore must be left as the military's last reserve for wartime.According to sources within the government and the defense industry, Seoul recently agreed to loan shells to Washington.The military has neither confirmed nor denied such reports, while maintaining a position of not providing lethal arms to a country in a conflict, such as war-ravaged Ukraine.