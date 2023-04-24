Reduction in Teachers Proposed to Cope with Student Number Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has proposed reducing the number of new teachers as the number of students continues to decline across the country.According to a four-year plan for teaching staff in public schools from 2024, the ministry said it would select three-thousand-200 elementary schools teachers and four-thousand-500 middle and high school teachers next year, a decrease of over 300 compared to this year's hires.The hiring will further drop to between 26-hundred and 29-hundred in 2026 and 2027 for elementary schools, and to three-thousand-500 and four-thousand for middle and high schools, respectively.According to Statistics Korea in 2021, the number of students in the public school system was forecast to fall around 13 percent to 580-thousand by 2027.Under the announced plan, the student-to-teacher ratio in elementary schools is expected to stand at12-point-four, and the student-per-class average will come to 15-point-nine by 2027, both far below OECD averages.