Economy Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Weakest of the Year on Monday

The won-dollar exchange rate posted its weakest rate of the year after climbing to the mid-one-thousand-330 won level during trading on Monday.



On the Seoul foreign exchange, the rate opened trading at one-thousand-332-point-five won against the greenback, breaking the previous high for this year set last Thursday.



As of 1:46 p.m., the rate stood at one-thousand-335-point-eight won, up seven-point-six won from the previous trading day.



The rise comes amid signs of weakening Asian currencies as the U.S. is set to continue implementing tighter monetary policies for an extended period of time, while the won in particular appears to be taking a hit from a slump in the nation’s exports and continuous trade deficit.