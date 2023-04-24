Mallorca's Lee Kang-in Scores 1st Brace to Secure 3-1 Win over Getafe

Photo : YONHAP News

Attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in of Spanish football club Mallorca scored a brace as he led the side to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Getafe in a La Liga match on Sunday.Playing at home, Mallorca was unable to respond in the first half after Getafe took the lead in the 23rd minute, but Lee drew level eleven minutes into the second half.Mallorca quickly took a two-one lead with defender Antonio José Raíllo Arenas adding the second goal just eight minutes later.Lee put the final nail in the coffin for Getafe in the 95th minute, as Raíllo headed a pass to Lee, who then sprinted more than 60 meters from below the halfway line into the opponent's penalty area before scorching the net.With the first career brace since his professional debut with Valencia in the 2018-2019 season, Lee was named La Liga's best player of the match, while the win sees Mallorca in tenth place in the La Liga table.