President Yoon Embarks on State Visit to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has set off for the United States on a state visit that will include a state dinner at the White House and an address before the U.S. Congress. He is also set to meet Korean War Veterans and attend various forums as he seeks to promote South Korean industry in the U.S. with the two countries marking the 70th anniversary of their alliance this year.Bae Joo-yon sheds light on the president’s itinerary.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a seven-day state visit to the United States on Monday as Seoul and Washington mark the 70th year of their alliance.Air Force One departed from Seoul Air Base south of the capital at around 12:45 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Washington early hours Tuesday, Korea time.On Wednesday, Yoon is set to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with a joint news conference afterwards.During the summit, formulating ways to strengthen Washington's extended deterrence capabilities against North Korea's nuclear threats is a likely key topic. The two leaders are expected to discuss the idea of forming a permanent consultative body to handle nuclear policy issues.The two are also expected to touch extensively on ways to boost cooperation in supply chains and cutting-edge technologies.On Thursday, the president will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, becoming the first South Korean president to give such a speech since former President Park Geun-hye in May of 2013.Yoon will also award medals to U.S. soldiers who fought in the Korean War and receive a briefing on key state affairs from top U.S. military officials.On Friday, he will head to Boston and deliver a policy speech at the Harvard Kennedy School.The visit also includes attendance at a business roundtable, an industrial forum and a leadership forum together with the heads and senior management of 122 large and small businesses and major business associations accompanying Yoon on the trip.The president's agenda also includes visits to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before heading home on April 29.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.