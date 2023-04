Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry is reviewing various ways to hold North Korea accountable for its unauthorized use of the now-shuttered joint Gaesong Industrial Complex.In a regular press briefing on Monday, ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam confirmed that such an approach was under consideration but added that it was not the right stage to talk about specific measures.Regarding the effectiveness of possible legal measures, Koo explained that such a response will make North Korea recognize what it means to violate the basic principles of trade and international cooperation, adding that the regime had more than 20 such special economic zones.A ministry official previously had said the government was reviewing legal action against the regime's infringement of South Korean companies' property rights.