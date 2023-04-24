[WP] Yoon: Seoul Must Consider Direct & Indirect Relations in Supporting Ukraine

Photo : S. Korean Presidential Office

President Yoon Suk Yeol says Seoul has to consider direct and indirect foreign relations issues in deciding how to support Ukraine.In an interview with the Washington Post released on Monday, President Yoon elaborated on his position on Ukraine, after his earlier interview with Reuters on the matter sparked diplomatic friction with Moscow.Yoon told the Post that Ukraine is under an illegal invasion and it is appropriate to provide a range of aid.He then stressed that when it comes to how and what to supply, Seoul cannot but consider many direct and indirect relationships between South Korea and the countries involved in the conflict.During his recent interview with Reuters, President Yoon said that it may become difficult for Seoul to insist solely on humanitarian support in the event of a large-scale attack on civilians in Ukraine.In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "starting arms deliveries will obliquely mean a certain level of involvement in the current conflict."