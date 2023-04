Photo : KBS News

South Korea has confirmed ten more cases of mpox, bringing the country's total to 30.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday, six are from Seoul, three from Gyeonggi Province and one from North Gyeongsang Province.Concerns are rising as the recent ten patients have not traveled abroad in the last three weeks, bringing locally-transmitted cases to 25 since April 7.Health authorities have urged those who show suspected symptoms to visit nearby medical facilities for testing, explaining that the main symptoms of the confirmed patients include rashes and lesions.