Ex-DP Chair Returns Home over Cash Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil at the center of a cash bribery scandal connected to the party's 2021 leadership election returned to South Korea from France on Monday.Upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, Song told reporters that he will take the lead in resolving the problem in a responsible manner as it happened because of him.The former DP chair said there are many things to do in a difficult situation, and he feels very sorry for causing concern to the public and DP members.Song said that since he has just arrived, he would try to figure out the situation, as there are many things that he is not aware of.He pledged to actively respond to summons by the prosecution, adding he would never dodge or run away under any circumstances.Song has been under fire over the allegations that he and his aides distributed a total of 94 million won in cash to some DP lawmakers ahead of the party’s convention in May 2021. Song won party leadership at the convention.The former DP chief, who resigned from the post in March of last year following the party’s loss in the presidential election, had been staying in France as a visiting research professor at ESCP Business School in Paris since December and was initially scheduled to return home on July 4.In a press conference before his departure from France on Saturday, Song denied that he had been aware of the illicit funds, but pledged to step down from all party posts and give up his membership to take responsibility over the claims.