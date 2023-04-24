Prosecution Raids KDB, Construction Firm over Corruption Scandal Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided a bank and a construction firm as part of its investigation into allegations that a former lawmaker received bribes in the form of severance pay for his son from an asset firm at the center of a high-profile development corruption scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Monday raided the Korea Development Bank(KDB) and Hoban Construction to search and seize email servers of related officials allegedly involved in a KDB consortium that applied for the Daejang-dong development project.The latest search and seizure is an extension of the raid carried out on April 11 of about ten locations, including Hoban and Bookook Securities.Prosecutors suspect that in 2015, former People Power Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do prevented the collapse of Seongnam Garden, a consortium participated by asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, and received five billion won in the form of severance pay for his son. The firm later reaped astronomical profits from the project.At the time, two more consortiums -- KDB Consortium and Meritz Securities Consortium applied for the massive development project.Two weeks ago, the prosecution conducted a search after finding out the circumstances in which the KDB consortium pressured Hana Bank to leave Seongnam's Garden. Hoban is also suspected to have been involved in the process.