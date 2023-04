Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he can't agree with those who believe Japan must kneel because of what happened 100 years ago.In an interview with The Washington Post released on Monday, the South Korean president discussed his approach to Japan.While arguing that Korea must leave behind wrongdoings Japan committed during its 35-year long colonial rule over Korea, Yoon added that he had been transparent about his intentions on the matter during his campaign.Yoon also stressed that South Korea’s security concerns are too urgent to delay cooperation with Japan.The U.S. daily said that during the nearly 90-minute interview, Yoon said that Europe has experienced several wars in the past 100 years but still, warring countries have found ways to work together for the future.