Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Arrives in Washington for State Visit

Written: 2023-04-25 08:10:04Updated: 2023-04-25 09:48:04

Yoon Arrives in Washington for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Washington for a weeklong state visit to the United States.

Air Force One carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at around 1:10 p.m. Monday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, near Washington, for the first state visit by a South Korean president in 12 years since Lee Mung-bak visited in 2011.

President Yoon was greeted by senior U.S. officials, including U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg and White House National Security Council coordinator for the Indo Pacific Kurt Campbell.

Yoon is set to hold summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday and deliver a speech to the U.S. Congress on Thursday.

His itinerary also includes a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, attendance at a forum at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a policy speech at Harvard Kennedy School.

During the trip, Yoon will also attend business forums and events along with a 122-member business delegation.

He will head home on April 29.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >