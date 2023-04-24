White House: Bolstering Extended Deterrence on Summit Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Tuesday that the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. will discuss ways to further strengthen U.S. extended deterrence in their summit set for Wednesday.John Kirby, the National Security Council’s(NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks in a press briefing at the State Department's Foreign Press Center in Washington.Kirby said that the subject of the U.S.’ extended deterrence and ways to improve and bolster it will be central to U.S. President Joe Biden’s summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.He went on to say that Seoul and Washington share concerns about the situation in North Korea, stressing that the U.S.' ultimate goal is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Regarding the possibility of military aid for Ukraine from South Korea, the NSC official said that it is Seoul's decision to make while expressing appreciation for the 250 million dollars in humanitarian assistance already sent as well as the consistent condemnation of Russia’s aggression.