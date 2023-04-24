Menu Content

S. Korean Nationals Evacuated from Sudan Arrive in Saudi Arabia

Photo : YONHAP News

About 30 South Korean nationals have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan and transported to Saudi Arabia by military plane.

According to the Saudi news television channel Al Arabiya on Monday, a South Korean C-130 military transport plane carrying a reported 28 nationals arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 3:15 p.m. from an airport in Port Sudan.

Footage aired by the broadcaster showed the arrival of the aircraft, with South Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Park Joon-yong and Consul General in Jeddah Han Byoung-jin present to greet the evacuees.

Saudi military officials also reportedly greeted the South Korean nationals, presenting refreshments and roses as a welcome gift.

According to the presidential office in Seoul, the South Koreans departed from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Sunday and traveled overland to Port Sudan, a port city in the northeastern part of the country, where they boarded the C-130 aircraft.

They will board a bigger KC-330 transport plane to head to Seoul Air Base south of the capital.
