The Korean economy grew zero-point-three percent in the first quarter after a contraction the previous quarter fueled by the release of pent-up consumer demand on the back of lifted mask rules.According to tentative data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's gross domestic product grew zero-point-three percent in the January-to-March period from the previous quarter.The economy managed to rebound in the first quarter after shrinking zero-point-four percent in the last three months of 2022 due to sluggish exports, with the recovery attributed to a zero-point-five-percent rise in private consumption.Exports increased three-point-eight percent, while imports grew three-point-five percent during the period.The country's real gross domestic income increased zero-point-eight percent in the first quarter from the quarter before.