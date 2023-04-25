Netflix Announces Plan to Invest $2.5 Bln in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. streaming service provider Netflix has announced a plan to invest two-point-five billion dollars in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean series, movies and scripted shows.The announcement came on Monday as President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the Blair House, the U.S. president's guest house in Washington, where Yoon is staying for four days during his weeklong state visit.In the meeting, President Yoon welcomed the investment plan, saying that it will be a big opportunity for the South Korean content business, creators and Netflix.The Netflix CEO said that his firm was able to make this decision because of its confidence in the Korean content industry, and President Yoon's strong support and affection for the domestic entertainment industry also contributed to the decision.Sarandos said the expected investment is twice the amount the company invested in South Korea since it started there in 2016.An official from the presidential office told reporters that Yoon’s office had first proposed the investment, which Netflix deliberated on for three months before settling on the dollar figure.