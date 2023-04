Photo : YONHAP News

Customized export controls on items that can be used by North Korea to develop a military reconnaissance satellite is expected to take effect as early as next month.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Tuesday that it issued a notice of administration adding 77 satellite-related items banned from being exported to third countries to the existing list.The additions are the first to focus explicitly on the North’s satellite development, joining the current list of 190 items linked to Pyongyang's nuclear, missile and submarine development programs.The watchlist comes in the wake of the regime's announcement of plans to launch its first military spy satellite this year.A ministry official said violators of the controls could face punishment under the country's Foreign Trade Act.