Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

‘Operation Promise’ Bringing Home S. Korean Nationals from Sudan

Written: 2023-04-25 11:07:05Updated: 2023-04-25 15:04:40

‘Operation Promise’ Bringing Home S. Korean Nationals from Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

About 30 South Korean nationals have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan and are heading home in a mission codenamed "Operation Promise."

According to the presidential office on Monday, 28 South Koreans departed from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Sunday and traveled overland to Port Sudan, a port city in the northeastern part of the country, where they boarded a South Korean C-130 military transport plane headed for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The defense ministry said on Tuesday that the evacuees transferred to a bigger KC-330 aerial tanker transport aircraft sent by the military. They will arrive at Seoul Air Base south of the capital at around 4 p.m.

The Saudi news television channel Al Arabiya aired a live broadcast of the Korean nationals arriving via the C-130 aircraft in Jeddah at 3:15 p.m.

Footage by the broadcaster showed the arrival of the aircraft, with South Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Park Joon-yong and Consul General in Jeddah Han Byoung-jin present to greet the evacuees.

Saudi military officials also reportedly greeted the arrivals, presenting refreshments and roses as a welcome gift.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >