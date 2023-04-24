Yoon Expresses Hope for Milestone that Advances S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed hope for a groundbreaking and historical milestone in the South Korea-U.S. alliance that advances the relationship during his state visit in Washington this week.At a dinner meeting with some 200 people of Korean descent on Monday, Yoon said the two countries plan to have a concrete and practical discussion on cutting-edge technology, economic security, extended deterrence and personnel exchanges during his trip.Yoon said the invitation to make the first state visit by a South Korean president in 12 years and the first by an Indo-Pacific leader during the Biden administration demonstrates the value Washington places on the alliance, which marks its 70th anniversary this year.He added that the visit is evidence that the allies are ideal partners to stand in solidarity with the international community based on the two sides’ shared esteem for the universal values of liberty, human rights, and law and order.Noting the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to the U.S. this year, the president expressed gratitude to all Korean Americans for their excellence in U.S. politics, economics, society, press and the cultural arts.He said a new state agency handling the affairs of overseas Koreans set to launch in June will seek to enhance the network of the seven-point-five million-strong global diaspora both in quality and quantity, while more closely linking them to their home country.