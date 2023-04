Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary committee has approved a revision bill designed to support victims of lump-sum “jeonse” housing rental deposit fraud.The committee review on Tuesday was accelerated after the ruling People Power Party, the main opposition Democratic Party and the minor Justice Party agreed last Friday to give it priority.According to the bill, tenants will first get their deposit reimbursed before default taxes are collected when the residence is auctioned off, overriding the current law requiring taxes to be paid before a deposit is returned.The bill will be put to a vote at a plenary session on Thursday.