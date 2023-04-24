Japan’s PM Thanks S. Korea, Others for Assisting in Sudan Evacuation

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida thanked South Korea, the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and the UN for their assistance in successfully evacuating all Japanese nationals who wished to leave war-torn Sudan.According to Japan's Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK on Tuesday, Kishida said that 45 people boarded the Japanese Self-Defense Forces'(SDF) plane in Port Sudan on Monday night, while eight more have left with the help of France and others.The group of 45 aboard the SDF plane headed for the neighboring country of Djibouti included embassy employees, representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA), international agency workers and their families.Although refusing to elaborate in detail, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno did say the evacuees were able to relocate from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to the port city with the help of South Korea and the UAE.In a press release, the Japanese foreign ministry expressed gratitude to South Korea, France, Germany, the U.S., Britain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UN and the International Red Cross for their cooperation in the process.