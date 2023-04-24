Menu Content

Pres. Office: Summit to Produce Document on Extended Deterrence

Written: 2023-04-25 13:48:26Updated: 2023-04-25 14:47:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has said that the South Korea-U.S. summit at the White House on Wednesday will produce a separate document on the U.S.' extended deterrence.

Kim Eun-hye, the senior presidential secretary for public relations, said on Monday that the document is expected to contain a more advanced plan.

A high-ranking presidential official said President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss a more effective and reinforced deterrence plan, which could help mitigate the South Korean people's concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement.

Kim also said that the purpose of the state visit is to expand the role of the bilateral alliance into a global comprehensive strategic one that contributes to the international community and tackles global challenges.

She said the visit will offer an opportunity for the two sides to bolster their strategic partnership encompassing the economy, cutting-edge technology, cyber security and cultural content.
