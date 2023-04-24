S. Korean Film 'Project Silence' Invited to Cannes Film Festival

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film “Project Silence” directed by Kim Tae-gon has been invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival set to kick off later this month in southern France.The event’s organizing committee revealed on its website on Monday that the movie, starring Lee Sun-kyun and Ju Ji-hoon, will be presented in the non-competitive Midnight Screening section.The film depicts the story of a group of people trying to survive after being left stranded on a bridge about to collapse amid thick fog.Multiple South Korean movies had been invited to the Midnight Screening section in the past, including “Train to Busan” in 2016, “The Merciless” in 2017 and “The Spy Gone North” in 2018, while “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae made his directorial debut with “Hunt” in the section last year.This year, a total of five South Korean films will be screened at Cannes, including director Kim Chang-hoon’s “Hopeless” and director Kim Jee-woon’s “Cobweb.”