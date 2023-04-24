Menu Content

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs Near Donghae

Written: 2023-04-25 14:18:05Updated: 2023-04-25 14:31:26

Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-one struck off the coast of Gangwon Province on Tuesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake was reported at 12:02 p.m. in waters some 52 kilometers northeast of the city of Donghae, with an epicenter estimated at 28 kilometers.

The weather agency said it does not believe the latest quake caused any damage.

The magnitude-two level tremor was felt in Gangwon, which would have been detectable to a small number of people in upper floors of buildings or in silent places.

With Tuesday’s quake, the Korean Peninsula has witnessed 30 earthquakes measuring over two on the Richter scale and three with a magnitude of three or higher this year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued the second lowest level of “caution” on the four-tier quake alert system at around 5:30 a.m. after waters northeast of Donghae saw a total of 15 tremors from last Sunday.
