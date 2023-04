Photo : YONHAP News

The cuisines of South Korea and the U.S. will come together at the state dinner held for President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House on Wednesday.During a preview of the menu on Monday, the White House announced that Maryland crab cakes, braised beef short ribs and banana splits will be served during the meal to be held in the East Room.Maryland crab cakes were also part of the menu for the South Korea-U.S. summit held in May 2021.The White House invited Korean-American star chef Edward Lee to prepare the upcoming meal who according to Reuters worked with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and the White House chefs to plan the courses.