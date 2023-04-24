White House: S. Korea-US Summit to Focus on N. Korean Nuke Issue

Photo : KBS News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will have a chance to consult closely on North Korea’s nuclear issue during their summit.Sullivan made the remark during a briefing on Monday, noting that Yoon’s visit comes at a critical moment as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile capabilities.He said that Biden will reinforce and improve Washington’s extended deterrence commitments to Seoul with respect to the threat posed by the North.He then added that the alliance remains committed to pursuing dialogue “to achieve a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to longstanding differences and to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”The top official also noted that the U.S. is “ready to meet at any time, at any place to address serious concerns” and is “open to the possibility of humanitarian assistance with appropriate safeguards to help” the North Korean people.Mentioning that Yoon’ visit also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, Sullivan said the two nations are celebrating the last seven decades of ties and look forward to the next seven decades.