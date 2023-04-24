Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

FTC Adds 8 More Conglomerates to Supervision List

Written: 2023-04-25 15:34:33Updated: 2023-04-25 15:54:32

FTC Adds 8 More Conglomerates to Supervision List

Photo : KBS News

The nation's antitrust regulator has named secondary battery materials manufacturer EcoPro as one of eight business groups added to the list of conglomerates subject to tighter supervision.

The Fair Trade Commission said Tuesday the designation will come into effect on May 1 and the number of conglomerates subject to public disclosures this year stands at 82, comprising three-thousand-76 affiliates.

EcoPro, a leading producer of secondary battery materials, has joined the list as its assets surged by more than two trillion won, or some one-point-five billion U.S. dollars, in the past year to become the 62nd largest conglomerate.

Steelmaker POSCO rose to number five, outpacing Lotte Group.

Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Company and Iljin Group have been dropped from the list due to a decline in assets while LX, a spin-off from LG Group, is among the new entries.

Under domestic law, corporate groups with assets of over five trillion won are obligated to disclose a detailed status of their business.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >