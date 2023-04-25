Plane Carrying 28 Evacuees from Sudan Arrives at Seoul Air Base

Photo : YONHAP News

A military aircraft carrying 28 South Korean nationals evacuated from war-ravaged Sudan safely arrived at Seoul Air Base at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.According to the presidential office on Monday, in the carefully coordinated operation code named "Promise," the group of evacuees departed from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Sunday and traveled by bus to reach Port Sudan, a city in the northeastern part of the country the following day where they boarded a C130-J Super Hercules transport plane that took them to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.From there, they boarded the KC-330 Cygnus aerial tanker transport plane to return to South Korea.The top office earlier said that two out of the 28 will remain in Saudi Arabia but at the last minute they changed their mind and decided to return to Korea.The evacuation comes amid intensifying fighting between rival military groups in the African nation.The government plans to provide the evacuees with medical checkups and other forms of support such as accommodation.