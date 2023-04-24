Menu Content

3.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Waters Off Donghae

Written: 2023-04-25 17:26:04Updated: 2023-04-25 17:27:26

Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-five magnitude earthquake struck waters off the coastal city of Donghae Tuesday afternoon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The quake occurred at sea 50 kilometers northeast of the Gangwon Province city at 3:55 p.m. with the KMA expecting no major damage. 

A total of 17 quakes including minor ones have been detected in this maritime area over the past three days since a one-point-seven magnitude tremor was reported in the early hours of Sunday.

However the seismic events are growing in strength with the latest one measuring three-point-five, which is the second strongest so far this year of all earthquakes that occurred on the Korean Peninsula or nearby waters.

The strongest was a three-point-seven tremor that hit waters off Ganghwa county in Incheon on January 9. 

Of the 32 quakes this year with a strength above magnitude two, 28 measured below three while four tremors measured between three and four.
