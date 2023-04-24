Menu Content

Envoy Delivers Yoon's Message for Xi to Visit S. Korea This Year

Written: 2023-04-25 18:31:35Updated: 2023-04-25 18:32:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho has delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's message to Chinese President Xi Jinping hoping for Xi's visit to South Korea within the year to facilitate high-level exchanges. 

According to Seoul's embassy in Beijing, the ambassador conveyed the message while handing in credentials to the Chinese leader on Monday.

Yoon's message also included his greetings to Xi and request for continued interest and support for South Korean firms operating in China.

In response, Xi welcomed the newly appointed envoy and hoped for success at his job.

President Yoon's message comes amid a diplomatic spat between the two sides over his recent comments on Taiwan.

The Yoon administration has adhered to the stance that it is China's turn for its leader to pay a visit to Korea in line with diplomatic protocols.

Yoon and Xi held their first summit last November on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.
