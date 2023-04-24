Yoon Visits Arlington National Cemetery to Pay Respects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol began day two of his weeklong state visit to the United States with a trip to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Tuesday.Yoon paid tribute to U.S. service members buried in the cemetery with the presentation of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while an honor guard fired a 21-gun salute from near the cemetery.The president also visited an exhibition room and presented a plaque commemorating the U.S. service personnel who fought in the Korean War emblazoned with the words, "We will never forget, forgotten no more."According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, the president said that it is a special feeling to stand at the cemetery, where some 220-thousand soldiers who devoted themselves to freedom and peace are buried, expressing respect on behalf of the South Korean people.Yoon was accompanied on the visit by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, foreign minister Park Jin and South Korea's newly appointed ambassador to the U.S., Cho Hyun-dong.