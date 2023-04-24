Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Visits Arlington National Cemetery to Pay Respects

Written: 2023-04-26 08:14:59Updated: 2023-04-26 11:49:34

Yoon Visits Arlington National Cemetery to Pay Respects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol began day two of his weeklong state visit to the United States with a trip to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Tuesday.

Yoon paid tribute to U.S. service members buried in the cemetery with the presentation of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while an honor guard fired a 21-gun salute from near the cemetery.

The president also visited an exhibition room and presented a plaque commemorating the U.S. service personnel who fought in the Korean War emblazoned with the words, "We will never forget, forgotten no more."

According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, the president said that it is a special feeling to stand at the cemetery, where some 220-thousand soldiers who devoted themselves to freedom and peace are buried, expressing respect on behalf of the South Korean people.

Yoon was accompanied on the visit by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, foreign minister Park Jin and South Korea's newly appointed ambassador to the U.S., Cho Hyun-dong.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >