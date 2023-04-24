Yoon Visits Arlington National Cemetery to Pay Respects

President Yoon Suk Yeol began day two of his weeklong state visit to the United States with a trip to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Tuesday.
Yoon paid tribute to U.S. service members buried in the cemetery with the presentation of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while an honor guard fired a 21-gun salute from near the cemetery.
The president also visited an exhibition room and presented a plaque commemorating the U.S. service personnel who fought in the Korean War emblazoned with the words, "We will never forget, forgotten no more."
According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, the president said that it is a special feeling to stand at the cemetery, where some 220-thousand soldiers who devoted themselves to freedom and peace are buried, expressing respect on behalf of the South Korean people.
Yoon was accompanied on the visit by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, foreign minister Park Jin and South Korea's newly appointed ambassador to the U.S., Cho Hyun-dong.