Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington along with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of their summit talks.The leaders laid flowers and paid homage at the memorial on Tuesday evening along with first ladies Kim Keon-hee and Jill Biden.It was the first face-to-face event involving the two leaders since President Yoon kicked off his weeklong state visit on Monday.The event, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, was an apparent opportunity to strengthen the bond between the two leaders ahead of their summit on Wednesday.