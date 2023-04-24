[NBC] Yoon Says US Intel Leak Won't Affect S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly said that the relationship between South Korea and the United States will not be affected by the recent leak of classified U.S. military documents pertaining to the surveillance of Seoul.U.S. broadcaster NBC reported on Tuesday that Yoon made the remarks in an interview held the previous day.Yoon said that the matter is no reason to shake the ironclad trust that supports the South Korea-U.S. alliance because it is based on shared values like freedom, adding that partnerships built on such a high level of trust do not get shaken.Regarding possible military aid to Ukraine, the president said that South Korea is closely monitoring and reviewing the situation, but Seoul will not turn away from the joint international effort if the time comes when lethal aid must be supplied.As for the North Korean nuclear issue, Yoon said that he has offered the regime economic incentives in exchange for concrete steps toward denuclearization, but it was “unrealistic” to expect a deal anytime soon.On Taiwan, Yoon reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said that South Korea opposes any attempt to change the status quo by force.