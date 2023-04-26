Seoul and Washington Set up Springboard for 'Space Alliance'

Photo : NASA

Anchor: South Korea's science ministry and the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, signed an agreement on cooperation in space exploration. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, and discussed ways to transform Seoul-Washington ties into a "space alliance."Kim Bum-soo has more.Anchor: Seoul and Washington are seeking to transform their 70-year relations into a space alliance.On the second day of his state visit to the U.S. on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, where the two sides signed an agreement on cooperation in space exploration.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The joint communiques we signed today between NASA and (South) Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) will serve as a springboard for taking space cooperation between our two allies to the next level of a space alliance."[Sound bite: US Vice President Kamala Harris]"South Korea will soon fly payloads through NASA's commercial lunar payload services program. I like to think of it as our version of a rideshare program for space exploration. And in the future, we look forward to expanding our collaboration on the Artemis program, which will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years, and lay the groundwork for our mission to Mars."South Korea is seeking to beef up its participation in the NASA-led Artemis moon exploration program, having signed the Artemis Accords in 2021 to become the tenth country to join the space treaty.The Yoon administration has been laying the groundwork for the establishment of the Korea AeroSpace Administration, or KASA, an independent space agency that will oversee South Korean efforts in the sector.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"With KASA on the way, cooperation between KASA and NASA down the road will be the driving force behind forging a strong space alliance. The first step in that direction will have to be a bilateral communication platform that can facilitate joint projects and the exchange of various people, information and knowledge between KASA and NASA.”The presidential office in Seoul said that South Korea and the U.S. will look for joint projects related to space exploration and the Global Positioning System under the bilateral space agreement signed on Tuesday.President Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, seeking to set the future direction for the 70-year alliance between Seoul and Washington.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.