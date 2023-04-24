US Fines British American Tobacco $600 Mln over Sales to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that British American Tobacco(BAT) will pay 629 million dollars in criminal fines for selling products to North Korea for years in violation of U.S. sanctions.A department official said on Tuesday that this is the single largest North Korean sanctions penalty in the history of the department and the latest warning about the costs and the consequences of violating U.S. sanctions.The official said that BAT continued to do business in North Korea through a third-party company in Singapore from 2007 to 2017 in violation of U.S. law, reportedly reaping 428 million dollars in sales of tobacco products, which flowed into BAT.Separately, the department said North Korean banker Sim Hyon-sop and two Chinese facilitators were involved in a multi-year scheme to facilitate the sale of tobacco to North Korea.According to the probes by the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the three purchased leaf tobacco for North Korean-owned entities from 2009 to 2019, using false documentation that caused U.S. financial institutions to process at least 310 transactions.